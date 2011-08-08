The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Collector's Edition costs £130, contains dragon

Bethesda have detailed the contents of the Skyrim Collector's Edition boxed set. As well as a huge 200 page art book and a making of DVD, fans will get a 12" tall model of a dragon perched on top of one of Skyrim's "dragon walls."

Also known as "walls," these great stone artefacts bear the scrawled graffiti of the great flying lizards of old, and are infused with the magical power of the dragon that created them. In the game, they can be read to unlock "dragon shouts" to "dragon kill" your enemies. Sadly this will not work when you read the Collector's Edition dragon wall, as it is crafted of "high quality PVC."

Standing one eight of an inch taller than the dragon model, the art book will be a bigger lure for many Skyrim fans. "Featuring over 200 pages of striking, full-color illustrations, sketches and models, this stunning 9 3/8" x 12 1/8" coffee table book showcases the characters, creatures, environments, and weaponry of Skyrim," reads Bethesda's blurb. There's also a behind the scenes DVD which includes "interviews with the Bethesda Game Studios team as they take you from concept to creation." You get the game as well, of course.

The boxed set will be sold in "extremely limited" numbers, and will sell for $149.99 / €149.99 / £129.99 / A$199.99. It'll go on sale alongside ordinary copies when Skyrim comes out on November 11. It's currently available to pre-order from Amazon , GameStop and Best Buy . What do you think, worth the expense?