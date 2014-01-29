The Elder Scrolls Online has a new CGI trailer and some pre-order pricing

Ooh, I get it. Bethesda are doing Brewster's Millions . They've got to spend all the money they have for complicated reasons possibly involving an inheritance. So in addition to The Elder Scrolls Online's star-studded voice cast , they've also released another CGI trailer to showcase how the game won't play. Interpretive it may be, but it's still a nice way to spend the next eight minutes. Assuming your idea of "nice" involves flab-monsters, demons, fantasy smackdowns and swishy green spells.

The video partly exists to advertise the fact that TESO pre-orders are now open . While our stance on pre-ordering anything remains the same , the page does give us an idea of the cost and content of the game's release.

The Standard Edition will cost £50* and will come with the game, five days of early access, and 30 days of game time. After that, it's a £9 per month subscription. If you'd like to join Bethesda in financial oblivion, you can throw caution to the wind and buy the £70* Digital Imperial Edition. Alongside the Standard contents, you get a bunch of Imperial tat gear, along with the ability to get in-game married to a "friend" for bonus XP when you play together. Also there's a mudcrab pet. To be honest, I'm only interested if they can make it so every NPC in the game has that mudcrab conversation while he's active.

The Elder Scrolls Online is due out in April.

*Apologies for the UK only pricing, but the store offers no obvious way to check international currencies.