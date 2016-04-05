The Division 1.1 patch notes released

We've already looked at the new “Falcon Lost” incursion that will be added to The Division in the upcoming 1.1 update, and more recently (as in, earlier today) the “/report” function that will give players the ability to report cheating from within the game. But The Division is a big game, and this is a pretty big patch, and so it probably wouldn't hurt to lay eyes on the full patch notes, which Ubisoft has also released.
The incursions are obviously the big selling point, but the ability to share and trade loot with other players is a highlight, and the addition of Dark Zone Supply Drop events, which will occur multiple times per day, promises to make things interesting too. On the PC-specific side of the coin, the patch will add new resolution scaling and lighting options, improve resolution detection, and fix issues with the Tobii Eye Tracker, Logitech peripherals, and dual monitor setups.
The full notes, which include much more than just that, are below; unfortunately, the patch itself won't be out for another week—April 12, to be precise.
NEW FEATURES
Falcon Lost
- Falcon Lost is a new incursion available in the Stuyvesant area
- You must be level 30 and have completed the mission "General Assembly" to access this mission
- The encounter is balanced for 4 players with high level gear
Gear Sets
- Gear set equipment can be found by completing the most challenging activities in Manhattan
- Collecting and wearing gear sets grant powerful stat bonuses and talents
- Gear sets of varying gear scores can be found for many playstyles. Find the set that best suits yours
- “Tactician's Authority” – enhances electronics and support capabilities
- “Striker's Battlegear” – provide bonuses for assault capabilities
- “Sentry's Call” – enhances marksman capabilities
- “Path of the Nomad” – provides bonuses for lone wanderers
Trading
- Items dropped by enemies can be shared with other players
- Trade items by dropping them as loot from your inventory, so players in your group can pick them up
- You can only share items for during the first 2 hours after you have acquired them
- Items can only be shared with players who are currently in your group and who were also in your group when the item was originally dropped
Assignments
- Assignments are automatically obtained when you log in and can be tracked from the map via the menu called “Mission Overview”
- Assignments are available for a limited time (24h for Daily Assignments and 7 days for Weekly Assignments), after which, they will be replaced by different assignments
- Assignments come in different categories:
- Combat
- Dark Zone
- Crafting
- Most assignments can be completed while playing alone but some will require enlisting other agent’s assistance to complete
Dark Zone Supply Drops
- Dark Zone Supply Drops are a global event where the Strategic Homeland Defense agency airdrops multiple supply caches to assist Division agents
- Supply drops will occur multiple times over the course the day
- The supply drops will contain non-contaminated gear of all types that will be ready to use without the need for extraction
- These supply drops will be heavily sought after by other agents and enemy factions that roam the Dark Zone, so be ready for resistance
Gear Score
- Every non-vanity gear piece that can be found when your agent is level 30 has a Gear Score value. The higher an item’s Gear Score, the stronger the item
- The overall Gear Score of your agent can be seen in your main menu next to your player level. Gear Score indicates the advancement of an agent
- Other agents’ Gear Scores are displayed next to their health bars
- Improving your gear and increasing your overall Gear Score will grant your agent access to the most dangerous high-end challenges
Group Spectator Camera
- The Group Spectator Cam lets players spectate members of their group while waiting to be revived or the entire group to be down
- Players can use RB/LB, R1/L1 or Q/E keys to switch between group members
New High-End Named Weapons
- Added new High-End named weapons:
- Warlord: Assault Rifle
- Valkyria: Submachine gun
- (Historian: Marksman Rifle) Please note that while the Historian will be implemented in the game with this update, it will not be acquirable in-game until update 1.2
GAME CHANGES
Gameplay
- Turret skill can no longer suppress enemy NPCs, as this allowed named NPCs to be defeated too easily
- Recalibrating High-End items will now cost normal Credits instead of Phoenix Credits
- Phoenix Credits drop have been increased on lvl 31 and 32 named enemies:
- Level 30: 1-3 Phoenix Credits
- Level 31: 2-4 Phoenix Credits
- Level 32: 3-5 Phoenix Credits
Dark Zone
- The vendor in the Church Safe House will now sell items in Dark Zone Funds instead of Phoenix Credits
- Ranks requirements for Superior and High-End quality items at the Dark Zone Vendors have been adjusted:
- Superior (Purple) items: Rank 15 instead of 30
- High-End (Gold) level 30 (Gear Score 163): Rank 25 instead of 50
- High-End (Gold) level 31 (Gear Score 182): Rank 40 instead of 50
- Added a new Dark Zone bracket for characters with Gear Score 160+
Crafting
- Increased costs for converting crafting materials and crafting High-End items:
- 10 Standard (Green) materials instead of 5 to craft 1 Specialized (Blue) material
- 15 Specialized (Blue) materials instead of 5 to craft 1 High-End (Gold) material
- 10 High-End (Gold) materials instead of 8 to craft 1 lvl 31 High-End (Gold) item
- Changed deconstruction yield of Standard (Green) and High-End (Gold) items:
- Deconstructing a Standard (Green) item yields 1 Standard material instead of 2
- Deconstructing a High-End (Gold) item yields 1 High-End material instead of 2
- Added new level 31 and 32 High-End items Blueprints to Vendors
- Removed Division Tech requirements from some level 31 High-End Blueprints
User Interface
- Added gamepad deadzone calibration in settings menu (all platforms)
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the weapon talents would not activate if the player has the exact stat requirements
- Fixed a bug where players could exit the Dark Zone on East 43rd street
- Reloading stripper clips is now correctly interrupted by firing the weapon (marksman rifles and shotguns)
- Fixed an issue where buying a weapon with a pre-attached scope using the buy and equip feature sometimes caused the scope to un-equip
- Fixed an exploit where players could shoot through corners of covers
- Fixed a number of locations where NPCs could shoot through walls
- Fixed an exploit where players could ignore the fire rate of certain weapons
- Fixed some locations where players would get stuck in Queen Tunnel Camp mission
- Fixed various prop collisions so that players no longer become stuck
- Fixed a bug where the final cut scenes would unlock before the final missions were completed
- Fixed a bug where the Water Supply side mission would not activate
- Fixed an issue where the Morphine Supply side mission sometimes would not complete
- Players no longer receive too much XP for completing the Morphine Supply side mission
- The buff from Smart Cover no longer stacks if multiple teammates are using it on the same piece of cover
- Fixed some bugs where deployable skills would not activate under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where voice chat volume indicators would overlap in the group UI frame
- Fixed a bug where receiving a group invite via Matchmaking would sometimes not show up on the screen
- Fixed a bug where the dead teammate icon would turn into a blue dot instead of a red cross if the players were too far away from each other
- Fixed an issue where a player would be unable to inspect the appearance of his/her character while changing outfits
- Fixed some UI elements for mission overview frame and adjusted some of the misaligned icons
- Corrected the colors for the appearance items in the Mission rewards list
- NPC’s will no longer ignore the player while they are attempting to interact with props (arming/disarming bombs)
- Fixed a bug where a NPC would sometimes not leave its spawn area during the Morphine Supply side mission
- Fixed a bug where NPC’s would sometimes not respawn at one of the landmarks in the Dark Zone
- Several clipping issues have been fixed with various appearance items
- Some tooltips have been updated with more clear information
- And many more
PC specific
- Added new resolution scaling and lighting options
- Added support for reporting players on PC. Players can now type in chat /report
- Improvements to resolution detection and switching between display modes
- Fixed some issues with camera movement while using Tobii Eye Tracker
- Fixed screen look for minimap when using Tobii Eye Tracker
- Fixed several issues with Logitech peripherals
- Fixed several graphic issues due to dual monitor display
- Fixed an issue where players could move UI elements out of the visible screen area