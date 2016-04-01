The Division's first free "Incursion" update is coming in April

Ubisoft has announced that the first of two free “Incursion” expansions will come to The Division on April 12. Entitled “Falcon Lost,” it will take place in an underground water treatment facility that now serves as a stronghold for the Last Man Battalion, and feature four new rare gear sets, each one tailored to a specific style of play, that will unlock a “new, never-before-seen talent” when fully equipped.

“Falcon Lost has two difficulties: Hard mode, which is recommended for players whose gear score is equivalent to level 31; and challenge mode, which is even tougher,” Ubisoft explained on its blog. “Also, there aren’t any checkpoints in Falcon Lost; if your team goes down, you’ll have to restart from the beginning. Additionally, you can replay Falcon Lost and other upcoming Incursions as many times as you want and still be rewarded with new loot.”

“Gear score” will enable players to boost their abilities beyond the character level cap, which remains at 30; Ubisoft described it as “a new way of leveling up for top-level players.” The update will also add the ability to trade loot with other members of your squad, which to be honest I'm surprised wasn't included right out of the gate, as well as Dark Zone supply drops, daily Assignments, and the ability to follow your teammates with the camera (and feed them tactical info) when you die. Enemies will now have the ability to employ aerial drones that will be difficult to bring down, and an armored personnel carrier "boss" that's impervious to bullets will also make an appearance.

The second Incursion, called Conflict, will be set in New York's Columbus Circle, and will bring even more new features to the Dark Zone, but there's still no date on that.