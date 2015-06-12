The Deadly Tower of Monsters is a B-movie action game

From the developers of Zeno Clash, Abyss Odyssey and that one with the ball, comes... something completely different. No surprise there, then. Ace Team has today revealed their new game, The Deadly Tower of Monsters. It's, as far as I can tell, a twin-stick style action adventure thing, but one that features a plethora of B-movie monsters from the Ray Harryhausen school of monster design. It's a strong look, as you'll see from the announcement trailer.

"MAROONED ON THE DESOLATE PLANET GRAVORIA," explains the all-caps press release, "THE TRIO OF ADVENTURERS FIND THEIR ONLY METHOD OF ESCAPE AWAITS AT THE TOP OF A TOWER - A TOWER RENOWNED FOR ITS DEADLINESS AND ITS PROPENSITY TO BE FILLED WITH MONSTERS! LIZARD-MEN! UFOS! NUCLEAR ANTS! DINOSAURS! ROBOT MONKEYS!"

In addition to fighting your way up the tower, players will be able to jump off—freefalling to explore and unlock new areas and secrets. The developers also promise a wide variety of weapons and full colour. Will the wonders of modern technology ever cease to amaze?

The Deadly Tower of Monsters is due out in the autumn.