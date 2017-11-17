The Darkness 2 is very cheap on Steam right now

The Darkness 2 was a great horror FPS, chiefly because the protagonist boasted some hectic tentacles with which he could eviscerate foes. But it also told a great yarn and had a neat cell-shaded aesthetic. Back when it released in 2012, the market was flooded with COD and COD-alikes and everyone was a bit fed up with linear FPS games. But they aren't anymore, are they? It's among our favourite overlooked shooters.

Anyway, the game is currently $5.99 on Steam – down from the usual $39.99. You can also get a four-pack for $17.99, which is a good idea if you want to make the most of the game's co-op mode with three other friends. If you've just completed the new Wolfenstein and need another punchy shooter with a cool story, you might as well give it a shot.