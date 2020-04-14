Popular

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is coming this summer

By

The witching hour is a little further away than expected.

The second episode in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology is due out this summer, spinning a yarn that straddles the history of the titular town, which once played host to both witches and witchfinders. Check out the reveal trailer above. 

I enjoyed its predecessor, Man of Medan, so much that I made it my personal pick during our GoTY coverage in 2019, so it's safe to assume I'm pretty excited about the follow-up. Originally Supermassive said the plan was to release Little Hope six months after Man of Medan, which launched in August, but the wait is proving to be quite a bit longer. 

Like Man of Medan, it's very loosely based on real events, but it looks like it's leaning into the supernatural side of things a bit more. Or maybe not! Both Man of Medan and, before that, Until Dawn played with player expectations and made you question what's real and what's just smoke and mirrors, so perhaps all these monsters and witches will just be a bunch of hokum.

I guess we'll find out this summer. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments