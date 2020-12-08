The Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer is here

We've seen a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 trailers and videos already, but with the game's release now imminent, CD Projekt has unleashed the big one: The official Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer is here.

The trailer is built around gameplay clips but it's purely cinematic, setting up V's journey to, and through, the dangerous world of Night City with a simple question: "Would you rather live in peace as Mr. Nobody, or go down for all times in a blaze of glory?"

We'll find out in two days: Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on December 10. We've got a full review here, a closer look at the technical state of the game, and also a new warning that some of the game's sequences can cause epileptic seizures—we're still waiting for comment from CD Projekt on that and will update with more information when we have it.