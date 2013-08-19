The Bureau: XCOM Declassified trailer psyches up for launch

There's none of the potentially interesting strategic squad management in this brief look at The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. We're in launch trailer territory, where traditional values hold the day: values like tone, and story, and dapper men giving speeches about serious threats. Because, while a world in which the Cold War cooled early sounds pleasant, when the alternative is weird cube aliens invading '60s surburbia, it's probably not worth the trade.

The game is due out tomorrow in North America, and this Friday in Europe. I'm looking forward to seeing its reception. Evan's previous impressions found some interesting aspects at work in the third-person shooter, but some causes for concern, too.