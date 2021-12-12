The biomechanical terrors of Scorn will release next fall

Audio player loading…

It has been a long ride since we first saw Scorn in 2016, but the horror shooter inspired by the works of H.R. Giger will finally release in October 2022. The release date trailer, above, show's precisely the kind of pseudosexual organic forms you should be prepared to deal with should you choose to play.



Developed and published by Ebb Software out of Belgrade, Serbia, Scorn is an "atmospheric first-person horror adventure set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry." The player, set adrift among the weirdness, has to solve puzzles and acquire new skills and tools to survive. Perhaps understand a bit of what's going on, even. If you're curious, you can watch about 15 minutes of Scorn gameplay released in late 2020.

Scorn has had a long development history, and a few punted release windows before now, but setting one so far out and so precisely seems very deliberate. Either way, it's nice to see a developer able to take the time and be sure that their game will be the best it can be.

You can learn more about scorn on Scorn-Game.com, on Steam, and on the Windows Store ahead of its release in October 2022. It'll simultaneously release on Microsoft's various game passes, the relevant one of which is very sensibly called PC Game Pass.