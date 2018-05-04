There has never been a time when more virtual reality games and experiments were in development. VR is here, and while it hasn't completely transformed the gaming landscape as some expected, there are still lots of great games to play.

On the following pages, we've chosen a selection of our favorites, which we'll continue to update as we discover new ones. Here are the best VR games on PC.

Superhot VR

Developer: Superhot Team

Link: Oculus Store

Compatibility: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

In Superhot VR, it’s possible to toss a brick at a man, knock his semi-auto pistol into the air, catch it, and bash him over the head with it before shooting three other men out of a helicopter behind you. This can all happen within a few seconds or the span of three minutes—or however long you need to plan out the most efficient and action-movie-cool way of taking them all out. Time only moves forward if you move, and while the original Superhot had you weaving in and out of bullets using traditional FPS movement and controls, in VR, you can’t run about. Everything comes to you, turning levels into bite-sized Matrix scenarios, where agent after agent is headed your way. It’s up to you to suss out how to take care of them using the few weapons and objects around you, all the while dodging, throwing, catching, and punching to stay alive. Wrapped up in the same meta narrative framework as the original game, Superhot VR has too much style, fluidity, and inherent satisfaction to skip. —James Davenport



Skyrim VR

Developer: Bethesda

Link: Steam store

Compatibility: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Bethesda has invested heavily in VR, making versions of Doom, Fallout 4, and Skyrim playable with a headset. All three games are well suited for VR, but Skyrim is probably the most enjoyable to be immersed in. Even if you've played hundreds of hours of Skyrim, the world will feel fresh, new, and wondrous again in VR.

While it's not as interactive as games built specifically for VR, it's perfectly playable and great fun to swing around swords and axes, block by holding up your shield, and cast spells from your outstretched hands. Sights you've seen dozens of times before—a towering fortress, the moons in the night sky, and a dragon circling overhead—take on new weight because you physically have to crane your neck to see them. The price certainly stings: Skyrim VR is a full $60, though it does come with all existing add-on DLC, and with a little tweaking it can be made to work with mods.

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Developer: Owlchemy Games

Link: Steam store

Compatibility: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

It helps to be a fan of the show so you have at least some idea of what's going on (and why everyone is yelling at you), but even if you aren't familiar with the characters there's still a lot of fun puzzles and a creative VR toybox to mess around in. Playing as a clone of young Morty you're given tasks to accomplish, some as (seemingly) simple as doing laundry, others involving portals to other planets. The real fun is experimenting with the sci-fi toys and tools in Rick's garage, which include shrink-ray, a device that lets you combine any two objects you place on it, and a Meeseeks ball that allows you to summon helpers that mirror your movements. Cartoony as it is, it's one of the more convincing VR experiences to date simply because it's so enjoyably interactive.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Developer: Steel Crate Games

Link: Humble Store

Compatibility: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

Keep Talking is the most family-friendly bomb disarming sim you can play today. Family friendly because some participants aren’t expected to play the videogame portion of the game at all, required instead to flip through a thick physical bomb disarmament instruction manual (that you need to print off yourself), screaming out directions while a lone player frantically flips and studies a virtual explosive device. The VR component isn’t the most immersive experience out there, but isolating yourself in a room with a complex bomb puzzle goes a long way in developing tension. It’s also a nice way to prevent cheaters from sneaking a peek at the manual themselves. And if you don’t have a VR headset, you can still play with a good old-fashioned monitor. Everybody wins (if they don’t explode). —James Davenport

Robo Recall

Developer: Epic Games

Link: Oculus store

Compatibility: Oculus Rift

You're tasked with tracking down rogue robots in this VR shooter from Epic Games. Blast away with a shotgun or twin pistols, but don't forget just about everything else you can see can be picked up and used as a weapon or shield. You can pluck bullets and projectiles out of the air and chuck them back at your enemies, and can even rip the limbs or heads off robots and use them as weapons, too. As an action game it's completely over the top, and tons of fun.