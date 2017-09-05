The Amazing Eternals’ is a deck-building hero shooter that oozes character

Overwatch, Lawbreakers, Paladins, Battleborn—there’s a ton of hero shooters out right now. When I first sat down to see Digital Extreme’s new game, The Amazing Eternals, I was skeptical to see how it could distinguish itself from the pack. Fortunately, it’s got a few aces up its sleeve.

For one, The Amazing Eternals is one-part card game where each hero has a deck that they draw from during a match that gives them new weapons and abilities. How you arrange these cards can lead to vastly different builds for heroes. But my favorite part of The Amazing Eternals is the ‘70s pulp vibes it puts out. The characters (called Eternals) each belong to a camp of retro genre fiction, like horror, sci-fi, or super heroes. It’s going to be interesting to see whether they can grab players the same way Overwatch’s cast has, but I’m looking forward to finding out.

You can find out more about The Amazing Eternals in our video above and check out the rest of our PAX coverage here.