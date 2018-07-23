The 500GB Samsung 960 Evo is just $170 right now

On Prime Day last week, Samsung's series of 960 Evo NVMe SSDs were massively discounted. The 500GB model was just $159.99, a 36% drop from the original MSRP. If you missed out on that, the drive is once again on sale—this time for $169.99.

This is Samsung's last-generation NVMe SSD, with a sequential read speed of 3,200MB/s, and a sequential write speed of 1,800MB/s. Make sure your PC's motherboard supports NVMe before you get it—some motherboards have M.2 slots, but only for SATA drives or Wi-Fi cards.

You can buy the Samsung 960 Evo 500GB SSD from Amazon.