The Humble 'Jingle Jam' Bundle gets you $847 worth of games for $35

Humble Bundle's holiday 'Jingle Jam' bundle, a joint charity effort with the Yogscast, is only going to get better as December goes on, and it's already got some great games on offer.

The bundle runs through the entire month, but while you can pay as little as $5 to get a shout from the Yogscast on their Twitch stream (and a few Team Fortress 2 badges), you've got to pony up $35 to get to the games. Humble says the bundle includes $847 worth of games though, which doesn't sound like a bad deal. Paying $1 or more will also get you 10 percent off a month of Humble Monthly.

Just four days in, we're already seeing standouts like Dungeon of the Endless and Gunpoint. Q.U.B.E Director's Cut is a good puzzler as well, and there are still things to be done with Garry's Mod. For reference, today's additions were 2D puzzle platformer Teslagrad, logic puzzler ReThink, and some costume DLC for Guardians of Ember.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.