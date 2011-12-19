Terraria Christmas update adds snow, Snowman gangsters and "Mister Stabby"

It's Christmas on Sunday! That means we can expect lots of Christmas events to start appearing in our favourite games. Terraria proves that you don't need the third dimension to get into the Xmas spirit. From now until December 25 newly generated worlds will contain new snow biomes. You'll be able to make houses out of candy, add festive Christmas lights and engage in the traditional Yuletide pastime of smashing a snow globe to summon an army of evil snowmen wielding Tommy guns. What, what?

The snowman army works a bit like the goblin army. They will attack from the East or the West once you've smashed the snow globe. Snow Balla types will throw snowballs, Snowman Gangstas will bring Tommy guns and Mister Stabby jump towards you with a shiv. If you defeat the snowman army, there's a chance that Santa Claus will move into your house. Christmas is weird in Terraria.

The update also makes some bug fixes and performance improvements, and fixes overly sadistic clowns. Check out the patch notes below for an overview, originally posted by Re-Logic on the Terraria Forums .

Bug Fixes / Performance



Reduced the amount of RAM needed to run Terraria.

Added an option to turn backgrounds off.

Improved the automatic game quality adjuster.

Lighting update won't skip as much on lower quality levels.

Items dropped on death for hardcore and mediumcore characters will retain their conditions.

Space Gun now has a value.

Water Bolt can now have conditions.

Diving Helmet now works correctly.

Walls now correctly show behind Glass Blocks.

You can now untie bound NPC's with Autopause enabled.

Mediumcore and hardcore players will drop their cursor item on death.

Coins held on the cursor will correctly be dropped on death.

Dryad's Corruption and Hallow status numbers are correct.

Wyverns are less common and will be less likely to spawn near the ground.

Mana Flower's price has been increased.

Fixed the shadow glitch of trippy lighting.

Music Boxes no longer dupe when placed on platforms.

Fixed an issue that caused stacked coins to go missing from chests during multiplayer.

Cursed Torch item now emits light in water.

Harpoon can now be reforged.

Lighting will now be set to Retro instead of crashing if Terraria is unable to switch to the new lighting mode.

Keybindings will no longer sometimes be set to "None" automatically.

Bombs thrown by clowns will now show that the wall has been destroyed in multiplayer.

Crystal Shards now give off light in retro and white color mode.

Hallowed Armor only has graphical effects with the helmet.

Players now have hair under their hats.

Statues no longer turn into Armor Statues when they are smashed from the top.

Clowns only throw bombs when their target is alive.

Items



Added Candy Cane Blocks & Walls.

Added Green Candy Cane Blocks & Walls.

Added Snow Blocks.

Added Snow Bricks & Walls.

Added Red, Green, and Blue Lights.

Added Presents that are dropped by monsters during the holiday season.

Added Snow Globe.

Added Santa's Outfit.

NPC's



Added Snowman Gangsta.

Added Mister Stabby.

Added Snow Balla.

Added Santa Claus.

World