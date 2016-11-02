Terraria and Dungeon Defenders 2 content crossover announced for later this year

Re-Logic, developer of 2D sandbox adventure Terraria, and Trendy Entertainment, developer of tower defense action RPG Dungeon Defenders 2, have been cooking up a little surprise for their fans: the two games will invade each other with some crossover content, as you can see in the announcement trailer above.

Via what appears to be an interdimensional portal, content from the two games will spill into one another. The announcement reads:

"In this rare crossover event, Terraria players will get to experience intense invasion-style action straight from the magical realm of Etheria, while Dungeon Defenders 2 players will enlist the help of an ancient and powerful hero to face down new threats of a distinctly Terrarian nature."

"Terraria fans will get a new Dungeon Defenders 2-themed event with special enemies and loot accessible to new players and engaging for veteran players. Dungeon Defenders 2 will receive new maps, gear, vanity items and more inspired by Terraria, as well as a brand-new hero available for purchase: the Dryad."

If you don't want to open your wallet, I'm told the Dryad can also be unlocked with "Defender Medals, which are rewarded for completing specific daily missions and challenges."

The crossover content is scheduled to appear before the end of the year, and more details will be revealed during a developer livestream on November 11. Below, help yourself to a few screenshots from both games.