Teamfight Tactics is launching on mobile mid-March

Riot has announced that Teamfight Tactics will launch on mobile mid-March letting fans play the League of Legends autobattler on the go.

In an announcement video on the League of Legends YouTube channel, Teamfight Tactics producer, Dax "Lunchboy" Andrus, and game design lead, Stephen "Mortdog" Mortimer explain that the team has been developing TFT for PC in a way that feels intentionally built for the mobile platform.

The video goes on to give more details about changes coming to TFT in 2020. Developments include removing some of the "extreme'' random mechanics, making matches more focused on a player's skill, and also removing disables like hextech and demons.

The announcement kept quiet about further details on the new set but it did tease the theme of Set 3 as "out of this world." The video also teased some Set 3 artwork so check out the announcement video above to check that out.