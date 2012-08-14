Team Fortress 2 Mann vs Machine detailed, videoized: it's a co-op horde mode

After posting a comic that heavily hinted at an organic-mechanical showdown in Team Fortress 2 this morning, the cinematic team at Valve have finally released a video confirming what might be their longest-hinted update ever: Mann vs Machine. It looks like the eternal, chromatically-opposed enemies of Red and Blu will be banding together to fight off a greater, technological menace in a new co-op mode. Check out the truly epic reveal below.

From the official site : "Mann vs. Machine is a new co-operative game for Team Fortress 2 that lets you and five friends wage a desperate battle to stop a lethal horde of robots from deploying a bomb in one of Mann Co.'s many strongholds. Take advantage of breaks between waves to upgrade your abilities and weapons. Survive all the waves in any of a variety of missions to earn incredible loot."