Tangledeep trailer heralds Steam Early Access launch next week

I'm not the most nostalgic guy in the world when it comes to the 16-bit SNES era, but I very much like the look of the upcoming roguelike dungeon crawler Tangledeep. It features "rich, turn-based tactical combat" in a world of underground villages and dungeons, all rendered in "impeccable pixel art" and backed by music from veteran composers Andrew Aversa, Hiroki Kikuta, and Grant Kirkhope.

Tangledeep promises "finely-tuned, procedurally-generated and handcrafted gameplay," a customizable job system, controller support, and a selectable "Adventure Mode" option for players who don't enjoy the permadeath experience of traditional roguelikes. And unlike most dungeon crawlers, Tangledeep begins underground, and players travel upward in a quest to reach the surface.

"For hundreds of years, people have lived in the safety of underground settlements and villages—where the only route to the surface is 'Tangledeep,' a mysterious and ever-changing labyrinth," the Early Access page explains. "With memories of the surface world long forgotten, you set out for the labyrinth to discover what lies above. With each floor—full of magical beasts, ancient automatons, bizarre environments and hybrid biomes—the mystery grows ever deeper."

Tangledeep is set to roll out on Steam Early Access on July 19, and will go for $15. A free, pre-alpha demo can be had at tangledeep.com.