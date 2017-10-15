Tame vicious wolves in latest update to Alaskan survival game The Wild Eight

When Christopher tried out Early Access survival game The Wild Eight in February he was repeatedly mauled by wolves (and only managed to keep going by eating his own dead body). He might have more luck if he jumps in this coming week because players will be able to tame wolves and other wildlife thanks to an update due tomorrow.

The Animal Update (imaginative, I know), means players can team up with animals for the first time, and each creature has a special ability to aid survival. Wolves, naturally, can attack anything that tries to kill you (namely: wolves) and warn you if danger is nearby, while deer can drag sledges containing your gear. To tame an animal, you'll first have to use specific bait to lure them close to you.

It's not all a walk in the woods—animals have health and hunger bars that will require close attention. Judging by how tough the rest of the game is, that could prove tricky.

Ahead of the update, developer HypeTrain Digital has also released a roadmap of future updates, culminating in a February 2018 release. The biggies are a new combat system that's arriving next month and the addition of character customisation in December. You can see the full schedule below.