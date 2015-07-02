Tales of Symphonia confirmed for PC

Bandai Namco announced in June that Tales of Zestiria will launch on Steam on October 20, which was happy news indeed for fans of the long-running "Tales Of" franchise. And now there's even more good news: An HD remake of Tales of Symphonia will join it in 2016.

"As we announced during our Level-Up event, 2015 is full of surprise for Tales Of fans. Bringing Tales of Zestiria to PlayStation 4 and PC was our first step towards the celebration of the 20th Anniversary, bringing Tales of Symphonia HD, an all-time favourite, to PC is now the second step!" Herve Hoerdt of Bandai Namco said. "We are working hard to bring more exciting content for Tales Of lovers in Western countries, and we hope that our efforts are appreciated!"

The Tales of Symphonia entry on Steam doesn't say much about the game, nor does it give any indication of price, but in spite of the relatively far-off (and vague) release date, it does list some system requirements, which are fairly easygoing:

Minimum:

OS: Windows Vista 32/64 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4Ghz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 5200+, 2.6GHz Memory: 1 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8800GT / ATI Radeon HD 4830 DirectX: Version 9.0 Hard Drive: 7 GB available space Additional Notes: Gamepad support



Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 (x64) / Windows 8 (x64) Processor: Intel Core i3-530, 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 940, 3.0GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850 Hard Drive: 7 GB available space Additional Notes: Gamepad support



Tales of Symphonia HD is also part of the Tales of Zestiria pre-purchase program on Steam. Four tiers of bonus "rewards" are on offer, based on the number of people who preorder the game: the "Classic Weapons Set," the "Classic Male Costumes Set," the "Classic Female Costumes Set," and finally, a free copy of Tales of Symphonia HD. The game will be added to Steam libraries automatically (if the final pre-purchase tier is achieved) when it's available, which will happen sometime next year.