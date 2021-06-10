Tales of Arise's new trailer shows off gorgeous new environments, teases story stuff that makes no sense

Tales of Arise is the latest in the long-running and much-loved Tales series of JRPGs, and during the Summer Game Fest livestream we got to see another look at the world of Dahna.

And I'll be honest, I have no idea what's going on. JRPG stories are famously convoluted, so I can't imagine it's easy to distill that down into a two-minute trailer. It sure looks like a JRPG, though. Cheesy lines of dialogue, sexy bad boy villains, and dramatic orchestral swells perfectly timed to big explosions. It does look really pretty, though, and the Tales series has been consistently good so I'm excited to try out Tales of Arise when it launches on September 10.

If you want to find out more information about Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco released an in-depth gameplay walkthrough earlier this year that dives into the real-time combat system and other major features.

Tales of Arise launches on September 10. You can check out our guide to everything we know about it so far.