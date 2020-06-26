Tales of Arise, the next 'Tales of' JRPG, has been delayed

Tales of Arise, a new addition to the long-running "Tales of" JRPG series, was announced at E3 2019 with a release expected for sometime in 2020. Sadly for fans, that's not going to happen, as Bandai Namco has announced that it needs more time to get the job done properly.

"The goal for Tales of Arise is to provide a familiar but innovative gameplay experience to fans of the series, while pushing the technical envelope to deliver a high level of graphical quality to impress both long-time players and those who have never played a Tales Of game. Development on the title has moved steadily forward in 2020 as we overcame challenges along the way," producer Yusuke Tomizawa said.

"While COVID-19 has affected some aspects of development, we’ve done our best to adapt to the situation and have implemented remote development capabilities for our team."

Unfortunately, developers are going to need more time to "provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players," and so the decision was made to push the release out of 2020. There's no indication of a new launch window at this point: Tomizawa said a new date will be announced later.