Take on Bonfire Peaks' gorgeous mountain puzzles later this year

The voxelated Sokoban hike comes to Steam this fall.

Jolly campfire climbing puzzler Bonfire Peaks begins its ascent in earnest later this year, publisher Draknek revealed in a new trailer today.

The first game to be published by the creator of delightful puzzlers like A Monster's Expedition and Cosmic Express, Bonfire Peaks is a calm, moody adventure about burning your belongings by veteran puzzle developer Corey Martin. I'd personally just throw my unwanted rubbish in the bin, but what do I know?

Well, I know that Bonfire Peaks is quite lovely, even for someone who doesn't often get along with this style of box-pusher. I gave the (still available) demo a shot last year, finding a puzzler that eases you gently into its particular brand of Sokoban by way of a carefully considered overworld and gradual ramp-up in challenges.

It's also bloody gorgeous, mind. Artists Mari Khaleghi and Zach Soares' have crafted a warm, soothing voxel forest to climb through, almost toy-like in appearance, encouraging you to take your time with even the tougher puzzles.

Bonfire Peaks is coming to PC, Mac and Linux via Steam this Autumn.

Natalie Clayton

A one-time dog sledder, pancake flipper, alien wrangler and indie darling, Nat now scours the internet looking for the hottest PC gaming news. Destined to become Scotland's first Battlemech pilot.
