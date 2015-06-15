Popular

Tacoma trailer explores the abandoned Lunar Transfer Station

By

Tacoma

In the Microsoft E3 conference's 'oh yeah, and also we have indies' section, we got another look at Fullbright's follow up to Gone Home. Studio co-founder Steve Gaynor was on stage to introduce a small slice of footage, showing the game's protagonist explore the creepy abandoned space station of the game's title. Like Gone Home, it appears to be a game about walking around an empty space; only this empty space is in, well, space.

Tacoma is out next year, and yes, despite all the Xbox branding, it's coming to PC too.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments