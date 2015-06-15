Tacoma trailer explores the abandoned Lunar Transfer Station

In the Microsoft E3 conference's 'oh yeah, and also we have indies' section, we got another look at Fullbright's follow up to Gone Home. Studio co-founder Steve Gaynor was on stage to introduce a small slice of footage, showing the game's protagonist explore the creepy abandoned space station of the game's title. Like Gone Home, it appears to be a game about walking around an empty space; only this empty space is in, well, space.

Tacoma is out next year, and yes, despite all the Xbox branding, it's coming to PC too.