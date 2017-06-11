Tacoma teaser reveals an August release date

Tacoma , the orbital exploration-adventure in the works at Gone Home studio Fullbright, has been kicking around for awhile now, and the very short new teaser that went on the screen at Microsoft's pre-E3 presser today, while undeniably pretty, didn't really show off anything we haven't seen previously. It did, however, finally drop a release date of August 2.

Tacoma takes place in the year 2088, in the aftermath of a disaster aboard a high-tech space station. During your investigation into what went wrong, you'll examine not just the physical spaces of the station, but also the digital recreations of the lives of its six crewmembers, which were captured in 3D recordings by the onboard digital surveillance system.

"Six crewmembers lived and worked on space station Tacoma, forming relationships, experiencing love and loss, and facing crisis together," the Steam listing states. "Discover not just what happened to these people, but what makes them who they are, through your role as an interactive investigator. The story is told through a series of fully voiced and animated interactive AR scenes, immersing you in the events on Tacoma."