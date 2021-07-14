Syberia 1 and 2 are free to keep on GOG

The Syberia series are point-and-click adventure games from the early 2000s that send you across warped versions of Europe and Russia, twisted and changed from the familiar with clockwork automatons, failed utopias, and a whole lot of mammoths. They were directed by Belgian comics artist Benoît Sokal, who died earlier this year, and whose art helped lend them an otherworldly atmosphere.

The first two Syberia games are currently free at GOG, and you can add both to your account to play now or later. (If you have trouble getting Syberia to run in a modern OS, try using DxWnd, which has various compatibility options for emulating older versions of DirectX.) They're free to promote the fact GOG is currently having a French Touch sale to celebrate French games, which means you can get A Plague Tale: Innocence for 70% off, Absolver for 75% off, Heroes of Might & Magic 3: Complete for 75% off, Prey for 50% off, and GreedFall for 50% off.

A third game in the Syberia series was released in 2017, but its move to 3D wasn't well-received thanks to clunky controls and an uglier look. As Fraser wrote in his review, "Gone are the gorgeous pre-rendered scenes of the previous games, replaced with plain, often downright ugly, three-dimensional environments." A fourth game, Syberia: The World Before, is currently in development.