Super Meat Boy Forever will have 'ridiculously hard' DLC, says designer

Autorunner Super Meat Boy Forever, due to release next month on the Epic Games Store, will have"ridiculously hard" DLC post-launch, designer Tommy Refenes has confirmed.

Speaking to DualShockers, Refenes said the "substantial" DLC would be joined by a level editor to allow for user-created levels. The original Super Meat Boy took a similar approach, introducing the Super Meat World level portal and level editor more than six months after launch.

Other than the difficulty of the DLC, Refenes wouldn't reveal more details, or say how many pieces of DLC were planned.

You can read Tyler's hands-on with Super Meat Boy Forever here: he said it "might be the best auto-runner" on PC.

Strangely, despite the game launching next month, we still don't have an exact release date—I'd expect we'll hear more next week.