Super Meat Boy Forever release window set, will be Epic Store exclusive for a year

Super Meat Boy Forever will be out in April 2019—and it will be an Epic Store exclusive for a year, developer Team Meat has confirmed.

The release window was announced at yesterday's Kinda Funny Games Showcase in a new trailer (above) that shows off some of the levels and bosses you'll face. Remember, unlike the original it's an auto-runner—but as Tyler wrote when he played it, that's not a bad thing.

Super Meat Boy creator Tommy Refenes confirmed Epic Store exclusivity on the game's official Discord channel. "Super Meat Boy [Forever] is coming to Steam April 2020, a year after it launches," he said, adding that the new store was "desperately needed to get Steam to give a shit".

"I understand people don't like change but...the end result of this will mean better games for people. It maybe more launchers [for players], sure, but a small price to play for a developer community that doesn't feel like they have one choice on PC.

"I would have put it on [the Epic Store] eventually anyway and I'm glad to make it exclusive."

Super Meat Boy Forever isn't the only game favouring Epic's new store—as I wrote yesterday, one upcoming Epic Store game isn't going to sell on Steam at all, while others are pushing back their Steam releases.