Super Mario 64 emulator mod adds co-op support for double plumber power

Emulators already garnish the PC with scores of cross-platform classics for retro romps down the green pipe of nostalgia. Console luminaries like Super Mario 64 exist in fully playable form through emulation software, but now there's a surprising creative twist. Modding—yes, modding—ROMs for additional perks, such as emulator wizard Skelux's implementation of online co-op in Nintendo's magnum opus, is officially now a 'thing.' I predict many a shattered friendship fighting over various mushroom products.

Skelux offers the mod and a handy installation guide in a free download for duo princess-plucking adventurers.