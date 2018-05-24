Sunset Overdrive is coming to PC, according to the Korean rating board

When Sunset Overdrive released for Xbox One in 2014, it was a bit of an anomaly. It was developed by Insomniac Games, a studio with a long history developing exclusives for Sony consoles. It was also a lot more colourful than anything else on the market. Nowadays, everything is colourful. Back then, most things were brown.

Anyway, it looks like the open world zombie apocalypse shooter will arrive on PC at some point, if a Korean ratings board listing is to be trusted (they usually are). The game mixes shooting with Tony Hawk-esque traversal, and to be honest I had a lot of fun with it.

A spokesperson for Insomniac Games expressed a willingness to bring the game to PC back in 2016, so long as Microsoft would allow it. Given that company's increased willingness to bring its first- and third-party exclusives to PC, it seems fairly unlikely that the game won't release for Windows. But nothing is certain until it's officially announced, of course.

Here's the trailer that ushered in the game's launch back in 2014. If it hits PC, we'll probably see all this in 60fps.