Summer Games Done Quick raised nearly $1.3 million for charity

Summer Games Done Quick has sure gone quick, huh? It seems like only 8 days ago that we offered our guide to the charity speedrunning shindig, and now the weeklong deconstruction and celebration of games is over for another six months or so (until the regular Winter event starts sometime in January).

You probably didn't watch the whole livestream, so let's be thankful for the event's YouTube channel that's backed up all the speedruns for posterity. Also, hey, let's take a look at the final donations tally.

Well, final-ish. I've refreshed the tracking page a bit and the number is still somehow going up slightly, but at the time of writing Summer Games Done Quick has raised nearly $1.3 million for Doctors Without Borders. $1,297,669.44 to be exact.

If you've not delved into the event yet, here's Deus Ex, Fallout 4, and the original System Shock done quick to get you started.