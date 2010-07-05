Subscribe to the PCGamer.com feed: here's how

If you don't wanna close your eyes / Don't wanna fall asleep / 'Cause you'd miss our informative and entertaining PC gaming news and analysis, baby / And you don't wanna miss a thing / Do what Aerosmith failed to and use an RSS reader. If you already have one, subscribe to the PC Gamer RSS feed now. If not, try Google Reader - it'll change your browsing life forever.

Feeds are just a way of checking all the sites you like at once: subscribe to them, and your RSS reader will show the latest stuff they've posted in chronological order, regardless of where it comes from. It means you see new posts before most people, and you don't miss anything. You can also subscribe only to certain types of articles, like just our reviews , all our StarCraft II stuff , every free game we cover , or if you're feeling really brave, the monster comments thread on our APB review .