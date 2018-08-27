Popular

Streets of Rage 4 announced

By

Dotemu has partnered with Sega to create a new hand-drawn beat-'em-up.

Just last week, publisher Dotemu announced a sequel to classic arcade game Windjammers for PC and Switch, and it's back at it again today with Streets of Rage 4, a new game in the Sega beat-’em-up series which made its home on the Genesis throughout the early '90s.

Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and Dotemu are building the sequel in partnership with Sega. Paris-based developer Lizardcube, which is best known for its remake of Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon's Trap, is creating the hand-drawn art.

No release date or platforms have been announced yet, but Switch and PC seem likely, as those are the platforms Windjammers 2 is headed to. We'll update when we know more. In the meantime, check out the announcement trailer above.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
See comments