Street Fighter 5 pros forfeit Capcom Pro Tour matches over lag

The Capcom Pro Tour has moved online this year, and it's already started whittling down the list of competitors, the best of whom will be fighting over the Capcom Cup, set to take place early next year. The transition to an online tournament hasn't been without issues, however, and two competitors, including last year's champ, have forfeited their matches over lag.

Capcom Cup 2019 winner iDom pit his Poison against Metro M's Vega in the losers semi final of the top 8, but during the final fight, just after Metro M pulled off four command grabs in a row and looked set to win, iDom disconnected, leaving commentators trying to figure out what happened.

Metro M was awarded the win, letting him move onto the losers final against ElChakotay. As last year's champion, however, iDom's spot in the Capcom Cup is still secure.

After dropping out, iDom explained that it was down to lag, placing the blame on Metro M. "I'm not playing Metro M," he said on Twitter. "I feel sorry for whoever has to qualify like this."

He added that he'd blacklisted Metro M.

The match between Metro M and ElChakotay lasted a bit longer, but after two games, both of which went to Metro M, ElChakotay left the room, once again leaving the commentators confused. He didn't return, so Metro M moved onto the final with DR Mandrake.

ElChakotay cited the same issue as iDom, saying "if only you could have seen that fight from my end," on Twitter.

Both players also criticised Capcom's removal of The Grid from the tournament. It's Street Fighter 5's very plain training stage, which is popular in online brawls because it's believed to cause less lag—there are fewer distractions, too.

Capcom Cup 2016 champion NuckleDu also called for Capcom to change the rule and bring the stage back. "I really don't understand why Capcom would ban the grid," he said on Twitter. "That was one of the laggiest matches I've ever played."

DR Mandrake defeated Metro M in the final, grabbing a spot in the Capcom Cup. He also addressed the lag issues, saying that Street Fighter 5's netcode, laggy stages and characters like Vega can be frustrating online, but he criticised iDom and ElChakotay for not finishing their matches, calling it a lack of respect and professionalism.

