StreamPi helps you create an alternative DIY Elgato Stream Deck

From building a retro gaming console or tea-bag dunker, a Raspberry Pi is a weekend tinkerer's dream. That's because its versatility lets you make just about anything you can imagine. And here's another great use for you, then. If you're a streamer looking for a fun DIY project, the StreamPi app enables you to create your streaming command center at a fraction of the cost of something from Elgato or Loupedeck.

StreamPi is promoting itself as a cost-effective and more customizable alternative to the Elgato Stream Deck. The StreamPi is a free, open-source app that'll let you make your own cross-platform programmable macro pad.

(Image credit: STREAMPI)

Of course you could buy prebuilt, but where's the fun in that? The Elgato Stream Deck is a great little tool for streamers, but there are some limitations. Even the wildly popular Loupedeck Live Console can be a bit too expensive for the budding streamer.

Below you can see how StreamPi could turn a Raspberry Pi 4 with a touchscreen into a working live mixer.

The sky is the limit as far as what you could do with the StreamPi. The current version allows for OBS integration, tweeting, media controls, and much more. More advanced users will see that there are so many more applications than just starting and stopping your stream. If you could easily manage your RGB lighting, drop-in sound clips, and even take a screenshot of your gameplay, just think about the possibilities.

If you want to try building your own StreamPi, you can download the client and server right here (or here). It would help if you also had a Raspberry Pi with a touchscreen which we've seen as cheap as $85 on Amazon.

