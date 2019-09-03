SteelSeries launches a 4-in-1 wireless headset for hopping between platforms

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

We obviously prefer playing games on a PC, but if exclusives or convenience draw you to other platforms on occasion, SteelSeries launched a new Arctis 1 Wireless headset that might be of interest.

SteelSeries is billing the Arctis 1 Wireless as a 4-in-1 headset, because in addition to being built for the PC, it comes with a small USB-C dongle for playing on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and mobile phones. From my vantage point, it's perhaps best suited for PC players who also own a Switch, as it bypasses Bluetooth (and some of the problems associated with it).

"The Arctis 1 Wireless is the ultimate 4-in-1 wireless headset. Through a small USB-C dongle, it features SteelSeries’ lossless 2.4GHz wireless technology for ultra-low latency wireless on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Android. This allows users to easily take the same console or PC experience on-the-go on Nintendo Switch or Android devices," SteelSeries explains.

A dongle means toting around an extra part when gaming on the go, but the potential improvements to sound quality and latency could make it worth it. The caveat is that you'll need a USB-C port on your PC as well, to use it there. Most modern PCs (desktops and laptops) offer USB-C connectivity, but if you have not upgraded in a bit, this requirement could be a deal breaker.

Alternatively, the Arctis 1 Wireless can shun its name and go wired by way of a 3.5mm audio cable. That also makes it viable for using with an Xbox One.

In wireless mode, SteelSeries claims you will see up to 20 hours of battery life, which is more than some of the competition (as SteelSeries is eager to point out, as shown in the chart above). How is it really, though? We have not tested the headset, so the answer will have to wait for another day. For what it's worth, SteelSeries makes some of the best gaming headsets, like the Arctis 7 and Arctis 9X.

The Arctis 1 Wireless is available now for $99.99 (€119.99).