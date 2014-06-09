SteelSeries announce Sentry Eye Tracker device, say its designed and optimised for gaming

I don't think it would be controversial for me to state that robots are cool, human flesh is weak, and the sooner we can transcend our consciousness into non-corporeal clouds of data, the better off we'll be. (On a related note: I have a cold right now, and may be angrier at biology than usual.) Even so, I'm not sure I've ever heard a phrase as distinctly chilling as "Sentry Eye Tracker," which is the name of a commercial product that, hopefully, doesn't harvest and catalogue your eyes. Instead, makers SteelSeries say, it's designed to "analyse, train and improve competitive gameplay".

"When you think about the concept of eye tracking, you immediately think of innovation and next generation technology," says SteelSeries CTO Tino Soelberg via a press release, and seemingly unaware of the fact that I think of ocular organ harvesting. "apply that to gaming and you have something truly unique for gamers.

"At its core, the Sentry employs eye-tracking functionality from our partner, Tobii, who has been a pioneer in eye tracking across many industries. When you take that core functionality and apply the deep gaming expertise of SteelSeries, we think we are able to offer a product that is innovative and incredibly beneficial to gamers."

None of which really explains why eye-tracking is a good thing for professional and competitive gaming. But if a CTO can't convince you, maybe the members of e-sports team Fnatic can.

Essentially then, it's billed as a 'virtual coach', designed to track and analyse the behaviour of your eyes for reasons. No, I'm still not convinced, I'm afraid.