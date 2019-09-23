Steam's best-selling new games for August includes Early Access hits and classic remakes

(Image credit: Valve)

The list of best-selling new releases on Steam for the month of August is, as we've come to expect, an interesting mix of genres and also developers, with more than half of the studios represented on the list launching games on Steam for the first time.

The list includes both Early Access and full releases, and is based on sales over the first two weeks immediately following a game's releases. Sales figures aren't included, so instead the games are listed chronologically, from Hide or Die on August 1 to Re:Legend on August 30. (That's why the lists don't show up until well into the following month—so Valve can collect the full two weeks' worth of sales from games that came out at the end of the month.)

Here's who led the way in August:

Hide or Die

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Cliff Empire

Metal Wolf Chaos XD

Dicey Dungeons

Ion Fury

Shortest Trip to Earth

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

We Need to Go Deeper

Rad

Rad Remnant: From the Ashes

Undermine

Oninaki

Telling Lies

Hunt: Showdown

Pagan Online

Monster Sanctuary

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Blair Witch

Re:Legend

The monthly roundup also includes the top five free games released in August:

Steel Circus

Steambirds Alliance

Hobs

Undefeated

Rise of Legions

The top free game releases are based on peak player count over the first two weeks of launch, so it's a bit easier to gain insight into their performance. Steel Circus had a peak concurrent player count of 2153 according to Steam Charts, for instance, while Rise of Legends maxed out at 476, although Rise of Legends appears to be having better luck holding onto players. Steel Circus peak concurrent player count over the past 24 hours was 99, compared to 230 for Rise of Legions.

If you'd like to check out any or all of these games yourself—I think Shortest Trip to Earth looks particularly interesting, but there should be something in there for just about everyone—Valve has collected them all together in a Steam page you can dive into here.