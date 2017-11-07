Steam weekly sale includes bloody good deals on Hotline Miami and They Bleed Pixels

Over 500 games are discounted on Steam this week, a sizable chunk of which are visual novels and cutesy anime games. But if gratuitous violence is more your thing, allow me to direct your attention to two of the sales' best games and steepest discounts: the Hotline Miami combo pack and They Bleed Pixels.

Hotline Miami is a gory top-down action game about murdering gangsters in a chicken mask. As our own Graham Smith said in his review, it's "a tight, efficient game" that encourages brutal creativity and lives by trial-and-error. Through Monday, November 13, you can pick up the original Hotline Miami and the sequel, Wrong Number, for $6.79. Note that the individual games aren't discounted, so you have to buy the bundle. Luckily, the bundle is cheaper than either individual game.

In a similarly grisly vein, 2D platformer They Bleed Pixels is available for $2—a hefty 80 percent off—through Monday. Phil called it "neat, but also absurdly difficult" back in 2015 when it received its big Crimson Update, which added a host of levels, speedrun leaderboards, and, crucially, improved blood effects. If you dig its chiptune music, you can also grab the soundtrack for $1, or kill two birds with one collector's edition9. for $2.59.

As previously reported, tech-noir tactics game All Walls Must Fall is also heavily discounted this week, as its Berlin Wall anniversary sale happened to line up with the weekly sale. Atmospheric survival game This War of Mine is another standout at 80 percent off.