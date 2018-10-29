The best Steam Halloween Sale deals

The Steam Halloween Sale is underway, with discounts on hundreds of spooky (and non-spooky) games through November 1. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so we've waded through the Steam store to pull the best deals out of the muck—including several games that are currently cheaper than they've ever been on Steam, plus a selection of games under $15 that we'd recommend even at full price.

If you find a great deal on a game you love and it's not on this list, feel free to drop it into the comments. Happy hunting!

Games that have never been cheaper on Steam

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition — $30.14 (33% off). One of our favorite RPGs and our 2017 Game of the Year recently got even better with the Definitive Edition update, and now it's the cheapest it's ever been on Steam.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $15 (50% off). One of the better Left 4 Dead-style co-op shooters of late. Now might be a good time to convince a few friends to pick it up with you. Check out our review for more.

Killing Floor 2 — $9.89 (67% off). Our favorite recent wave shooter, made extra special by modded servers and seasonal updates. Here's our review.

Devil Daggers — $2 (60% off). One of the strangest shooters on Steam, Devil Daggers explains nothing before dumping you onto a flat arena and mobbing you with demons. Lasting 30 seconds is a feat, and the current record is just 18 minutes.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $36 (40% off, its lowest price ever on Steam). Or the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Collection for $51.49 (39% off).

Outlast 2 — $7.49 (75% off). Good scares for the price of cheap ones. James enjoyed being terrorized by Outlast 2 quite a bit, as he recounts in his review.

Kingdom: New Lands — $3 (80% off). This sidescrolling kingdom building game is intentionally opaque, but discovering how it works is engrossing.

Tacoma — $8 (60% off). This underappreciated story adventure game is a steal at eight bucks. Head over to Andy's review for the details.

Night in the Woods — $12 (40% off). One of our favorite games of last year. Charming as heck.

$10 to $15

Dark Souls 3 — $15 (75% off)

Prey — $15 (50% off)

Arma 3 — $13.59 (66% off)

Dead by Daylight — $10 (50% off)

Alien Isolation — $10 (75% off)

Under $10

Hollow Knight — $9.89 (34% off)

Viscera Cleanup Detail — $9.74 (25% off)

Gorogoa — $9 (40% off)

Lone Survivor — $9 (40% off)

Darkwood — $9 (50% off)

Darkest Dungeon — $7.49 (70% off)

Alan Wake Franchise — $5 (80% off)

The Norwood Suite — $5 (50% off)

Regency Solitaire — $3.39 (66% off)

Stories Untold — $2.49 (75% off)