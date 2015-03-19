Steam rolls out the 2K Games 10th Anniversary Sale

According to Wikipedia, 2K Games came into being in January 2005, when publisher Take-Two Interactive acquired Visual Concepts and Kush Games from Sega for $24 million. The new name came from Visual Concepts' lineup of 2K-branded sports games, although 2K now publishes a wide variety of games including Evolve, Borderlands, XCOM, and BioShock. All of which can mean only one thing: Steam sale time!

The 2K 10th Anniversary Publisher Sale includes games both new and old, although the deepest discounts are obviously on the stuff that's been around for awhile. Still, it's a good way to catch up on things you might have missed: The XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack is down to $10, Spec Ops: The Line is $5, Sid Meier's Pirates! is $2, and Duke Nukem Forever is $6—which is probably still too much. Evolve is down to $50, and because it all started with sports, I'll also make note of NBA 2K15, now going for $20.

Finally, for 2K fans who don't want to horse around, there's the 10th Anniversary Bundle, which isn't actually all of the 2K things, but is still quite a lot of them and can be had for $50. The 2K 10th Anniversary Sale is live now and runs until March 23.