Steam reveals 2017's biggest earners, including The Witcher 3, H1Z1 and PUBG

Steam has released its annual list of the highest-earning games of the year, and it includes one or two surprises. Among the 12 games that generated the most revenue in 2017 sits Ghost Recon Wildlands, for example, which I wouldn't have expected. The overall biggest earners also include evergreen titles like The Witcher 3, Rocket League and Counter Striker: Global Offensive.

To compile the list, Valve looked at game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC. It took the top 100 (the full list is here) and split them into tiers: platinum for the top 12, gold for the next group, and so on. That means there's no actual ranking—we just know roughly where each game placed. The top 12 earners, in full, were:

H1Z1

The Witcher 3

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (PC Gamer's Game of the Year)

Rainbow Six Siege

Dota 2

Ark: Survival Evolved

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

GTA V

Rocket League

Warframe

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PC Gamer's Breakout Game 2017)

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Valve also published a list of the highest-earning new games of 2017, split by month of their release. That list, which you view here, contains some more obscure titles that might be worth looking up (I didn't know anything about space sandbox Avorion until now, for example).

You can also click here for a list of the top earning VR titles (including Superhot VR and Fallout 4 VR), and here for the most played games of 2017, grouped together by the maximum number of simultaneous players they achieved. Nothing, of course, came close to PUBG in that regard. If you're interested, Valve wrote a blog post outlining the methodology for each group.