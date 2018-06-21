Steam Link is on sale for just $2.50

If you've been on the fence about picking up a Steam Link to stream your Steam catalog to your TV, maybe today's sale price will be the deciding factor. Valve is selling it for just $2.50 on Steam today.

That's about as cheap as it gets without just giving the thing away for free. Unfortunately, Valve won't ship it for free—you have to pay an extra $7.99 for shipping, which is more than twice the cost of the Steam Link. However, that brings the tally to a still reasonable $10.49, making it far cheaper than its $49.99 list price.

There are a couple of bundle options, too. One is for the Steam Link and Steam Controller, which together go for $34.19 (down from $99.98). The other packages the Steam Link with John Wick for $7.53 (down from $63.98).

Go here to pick up the Steam Link (by itself or one of the bundles). And as a reminder, Steam's Summer Sale 2018 is live, running until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on July 4.

