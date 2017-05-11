Steam Link is on sale for $20

If you thought $50 was a bit too much for to pay for Valve's Steam Link streaming device, good news—it's now on sale for just $20.

The Steam Link is a streaming box that connects to your home network and discovers any PC running Steam. You can then stream those games to your big screen TV at 1080p and up to 60 frames per second.

We experienced a few issues when first evaluating Steam Link two and a half years ago. More recently, however, our own Andy Kelly wrote how using Steam Link changed the way he plays PC games. You can check that out here.

Bottom line is that its usefulness is dependent on your network and setup. At $20 though, we think it's totally worth a look.

The Steam Link is on sale through Valve through May 15. You can also grab it for $20 at Amazon and GameStop.

You can also find Valve's Steam Controller on sale for $35 through Valve, Amazon, and GameStop. If going that route, check out our guide on how to get the most out of the Steam Controller.

