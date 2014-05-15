Steam has added more games so far this year than in all of 2013

Looking for a few new games to play? We're not hurting for choices, reportedly. Steam has released more games so far this year than during all of 2013, according to an analysis at Gamasutra . The number of new releases in 2014 contrasts starkly with data from the previous two years, a difference the analysis attributes to Steam's community promotion process, Steam Greenlight .

For many months now, it's been a common experience to wander over to the Steam website, click the Greenlight tab, and see something like " 75 titles Greenlit today ." In fact, just yesterday there were another 75 games approved through Greenlight. Now, developers releasing their games is—of course—a good thing. But as Gamasutra smartly points out in its report that the sheer number of games makes each one visible on Steam's front page for far less time than in previous years.

But as we've heard in recent months, Greenlight's days may be numbered, even as so many intriguing new games have found an audience through the process. People on obviously different ends of the game-industry spectrum—notably Steam head Gabe Newell and Vlambeer developer Rami Ismail —have predicted Greenlight's eventual demise. Exactly what would replace it, however, remains unclear.