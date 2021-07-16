Steam Deck reservation errors abound, ship date now early 2022

Last updated Friday, July 16 at 11:10 am.

The people want Steam Decks, apparently. Moments after reservations for Valve's new handheld gaming device went live, parts of the Steam store stopped working: Mainly, the part where you can reserve a Steam Deck, right here.

We were all seeing the "something went wrong" screen above at first, but as of 10:20 am Pacific, two of us in the US managed to put in reservations. Others on the PC Gamer team haven't been so lucky, and are seeing the following messages:

"There seems to have been an error initializing or updating your transaction. Please wait a minute and try again or contact support for assistance."

"Your account is too new to reserve early."

"Reservation Servers are busy, please try again."

"It looks like you've been attempting a lot of purchases in the last few hours. Please wait a while before trying again."

Steam Decks are expected to start shipping this December, but for those putting in reservations now, the expected fulfillment date has moved to Q2 2022 for the 512 GB version, and Q1 2022 for the others.

(Image credit: Valve)

Bots run by eBay resellers have become notorious for snatching up consoles and graphics cards as soon as they go on sale, but that's probably not what's causing server issues here. To combat resellers, Valve has restricted the $5 reservations to those who had a Steam account before June. That restriction lifts on Sunday. However, some have been getting the "your account is too new" error even when their accounts are not new.

Most likely, these errors are just Steam being Steam: It also struggles every time a new Steam sale begins.

If you do manage to reserve a Steam Deck, you'll be notified in the future when you can order it, at which point you'll have a window of time during which to pull the trigger. You'll have to order the same model you reserved. There are three:

$399 for the 64GB version

$529 for the 256GB version

$649 for the 512GB version

The more expensive versions have faster storage, and you can add more storage space to all three models with a MicroSD card. More on the specs here.

Steam Decks will start shipping to addresses in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the UK this December, but only for those who were able to reserve them early, it seems. Availability in other regions will follow.