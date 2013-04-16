Star Wars: The Old Republic releases first expansion, Rise of the Hutt Cartel

Shamefully, I know very little about Star Wars. So maybe I'm off the mark when suggesting that surely the giant space slugs that are at the heart of The Old Republic's Rise of the Hutt Cartel expansion could be easily dealt with using one giant silo of salt. Maybe from a salt planet. Does Star Wars have those? Maybe that's the Rise referred to in the title: their gooey insides bursting out and flooding the new planet of Makeb.

Or maybe not. However you resolve the new missions, Rise of the Hutt Cartel has now launched. In addition to the extra story, the expansion also bumps the level cap to 55, giving you access to the extra-hard operations and flashpoints introduced in the 2.0 "Scum & Villainy" update. You'll also gain access to new gear and tech, including "Macrobinoculars" and "Seeker Droids". Bioware are promising galaxy-spanning missions to secure the new loot.

Rise of the Hutt Cartel costs $9.99 for subscribers, and $19.99 for free players. Is anyone planning a return?