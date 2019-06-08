Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a gameplay trailer at E3 2019

EA promised that we'd get our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at E3 2019, and here it is, 13-ish minutes of uncut gameplay presented by Respawn founder Vince Zampella and game director Stig Asmussen. The footage is taken from three hours into the game, set on the Wookie homeworld of Kashyyyk.

According to Respawn "players will use their Jedi training to create different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system and Force abilities. Players will also use traversal and other platforming abilities to strategically overcome opponents and solve puzzles in their path across this galaxy-spanning adventure."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due out on November 15 this year. For more, here's everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.