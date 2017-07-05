Star Wars Battlefront 2's hero roster has partially leaked

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now in closed beta testing, and that means it's time for the leaks to begin. First up is a list of 16 of the game's Hero characters and their unique abilities, courtesy of redditor uninspired_zebra. Most of them aren't really surprises—for a galaxy-spanning empire, this whole "Star Wars" thing sure does seem to come down to the same dozen-or-so guys, over and over again—but there may be a few unexpected appearances, so if you're looking to avoid spoilers you should stop reading now.

Ready? Okay. The list so far:

Boba Fett

Han Solo

Leia

Luke

Bossk

Chewbacca

Darth Vader

The Emperor

Grievous

Iden

Kylo Ren

Lando

Maul

Phasma

Rey

Yoda

Luke, Leia, Vader, Han, Boba Fett, Lando, Bossk, and the Emperor are returning from the previous game, while General Grievous and Darth Maul are additions from the prequel trilogy and Rey, Kylo Ren, and Captain Phasma join in from the new flicks. (Yoda could be fairly attributed to either of the first two, but he'll always be OT to me.) Interestingly, Iden Versio, the lead character of the Star Wars Battlefront 2 campaign, will also appear as a hero character.

The list would seem to cover all the big bases, but even so it appears to be incomplete: As noted by Eurogamer, it includes Phasma but not Finn, who EA confirmed in June will appear in the game. That means there's still more to come—and that means that the Jar-Jar Binks dream isn't dead yet!

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is set to come out on November 17. EA recently outlined how its crates, crafting, and progression systems will work, which you can read all about here.